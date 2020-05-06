No positive results following mass COVID testing in Belcourt

Some good news from last Thursday's COVID-19 test operation in Belcourt.

Officials with Indian Health Services said that, of the nearly 600 people tested, no one came back positive.

Of the 591 tests administered, 590 came back negative, and one was rejected because that person was also tested at another site.

IHS said the sample test result shows that a large majority of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa are taking the right precautions during the pandemic, but now is not the time to relax.

