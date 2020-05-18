No formal decision yet on handling of fired City Manager contract

The Minot City Council met behind closed doors for more than an hour Monday, but made no official decision yet regarding the contract for former City Manager Tom Barry.

Let's take a look at how we got to this point.

Tom Barry was fired as Minot's City manager on April 20, after the results of an investigation of a hostile work environment caused by Barry were given to members of the council.

According to an early termination clause in his contract, Minot taxpayers could end up paying him more than $180,000.

The council held a special meeting April 30 to discuss what they called "pending predictable litigation."

And again, they met Monday but made no decision.

Your news leader reached out to the city but they declined to comment.

