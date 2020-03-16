No decision made on outside counsel for City of Minot investigation

The Minot City Council met Monday to discuss having outside counsel investigate accusations of a hostile work environment, though no official decisions were made.

The city attorney recommended the appointment of attorney Patricia Monson to investigate potential civil, criminal, or city of Minot policy violations.

Monson would be paid $275 per hour for her services.

Again, according to a spokesperson for the city of Minot, no decisions were made.

The full council will hold their regular meeting Monday night at 5:30 p.m.