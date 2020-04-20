No Emergency Legislative Session

For much of Monday afternoon, a $1 bill was equivalent to five barrels of crude oil. And that number would continue to drop significantly.

And with the state's heavy dependency on oil tax revenues, the question was: will Gov. Doug Burgum consider bringing in an emergency legislative session. And his response was no, saying that the state has necessary mechanisms in place to help guide the state through the situation.

However, the governor is calling for an emergency industrial commission meeting that will declare oil production at a loss to be considered a waste to help relieve producers.

"This is a hard thing to comprehend, but at the end of the day, people that were left when the musical chairs were stopping, in terms of the futures contracts, were paying $37 a barrel, paying $37 a barrel, for someone to take their oil, so this is how it can drop into a negative price,” Burgum said.

Throughout this pandemic, much of the news has been coming from inside the capitol, but this time a lot came from outside. Governor Burgum responded to today's protest saying he and them have something in common: They both want the economy to open as soon as possible. But with the duration of the pandemic stretching on possibly for the next 18 months, there's a possibility that the Governor will have to issue mandatory quarantines months down the line.

"This pandemic is chronic in that it's not going away. Acute would be like, oh this thing was here for march and April and now it's gone for May. No, it's not like that. We've got to be managing this as a society and as a state until, as Eric says, until we get a vaccine,” Burgum said.

When it comes to re-opening, the Governor said every state is on its own timeline and that businesses that shut down voluntarily around North Dakota, should be looking for ways to re-open for May 1. Adding that they have an easier task here than any other state.

