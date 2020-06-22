Monday marks the nine-year anniversary of the Souris River flood.

The warning sirens went off on June 22, 2011, prompting roughly 11,000 residents to evacuate their homes before flooding impacted Minot, nearby Burlington, and other areas.

No lives were lost, though the flood caused hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of damage to homes and infrastructure across the region.

A multi-phase flood-protection project is currently under construction, including a floodwall and pump station near central Minot.

