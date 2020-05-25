Nick Thueson runs for Bismarck School Board seat

Seven people are running for two open seats on the Bismarck School Board.

Incumbents Heide Delorme and Rick Geloff are not running for re-election June 9.

Included in those, seven is Bismarck School Board Member Candidate Nick Thueson, who's lived in Bismarck for about four years.

Thueson said he is passionate about education and making sure kids are set up for success.

He said he's served on the Halliday School Board and is sure the skills he picked up there will translate to the much larger district.

Thueson said: "Knowing how to work with superintendents, know how to work with legislature, knowing how to work with other government agencies, you know local agencies, those are the kind of experiences that I gained when I was on a school board are invaluable."

Thueson said one of the biggest issues BPS is facing is overcrowded classrooms.

He said he hopes to work with board members, educators and staff to resolve the problem.

He said he wants to be proactive instead of reactive.

