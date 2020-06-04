Next steps taken in reorganization of Williston Schools

Williston Public School District No. 1 has agreed to pursue reorganization negotiations with Williams County District No. 8.

In order to implement a merger by the 2021-2022 school year, voters in both districts must approve a plan by Dec. 31.

That would likely require it to be on the November ballot. To make it on the ballot, the proposal would need to be ready in July and approved by the county.

The State Board of Education also needs to sign off on the plan.

“I want to assure people that we’re not jumping into this. This is us pursuing a plan. This is what would the plan look like, that’s what we would be deciding,” said District 1 Board President Joanna Baltes.

Baltes also says there is no guarantee the districts will reorganize yet.

