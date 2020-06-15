New track club gives kids a chance to run this summer

The coronavirus forced the cancellation of spring sports across the nation. Now, athletes are itching to get back to their sports.

In Bismarck, there's a new competitive track club that's giving track and field athletes from Bismarck and surrounding towns, a chance to practice, and maybe even compete this summer.

"Track is really fun," said Wachter Middle School Track athlete Jayde Madson.

Madson likes everything about track and field.

"I throw shot and disc. I like being outside with my friends and competing," she said.

So this summer, she decided to join a brand new competitive track club. Madson is one of dozens of kids, ages four to 18, spending their summer at the track.

Erica Quale started the Central Dakota Resilience Track and Field club because of her own daughters.

"My daughters love to run," said Quale.

Here, they’re surrounded by others who share their passion.

"I like just getting out and running around with friends and competing," said Tucker Schiele, a runner from Wilton high school.

"I joined because I'm very competitive. I want to get better," explains Kassidi Monroe, who will be a freshman at Bismarck high school in the fall.

"It’s just fun. It keeps you exercised," said 10-year-old Kiera Kuklok.

"I hope I get faster," said Reagan Roth, who will be a sixth grader at Horizon middle school.

But it’s not just about being the fastest. In fact, this club is about much more than just track and field.

"I just kept pushing for it because these kids need something. They need to be able to participate," said Quale.

It is bringing a little bit of normal back into these kids’ lives. It is also building friendships.

"That’s number one for track and field is the people you meet and the friendships you make through it," said Wing senior sprinter Isaac Buck.

Friendships that will last long after the track shoes and starting blocks are put away.

You can learn more about the club at centraldaktrack.weebly.com or search them on Facebook. The club's next practice is Monday at 3 p.m. at Shiloh.

