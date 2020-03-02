New taproom opens in Williston

Hops and Berry Taproom opened over the weekend offering several craft beer and wine options, all with the help of sophisticated software.

Only the second of its kind in North Dakota, the taproom houses a whopping 54 tablet-operated taps. Customers trade their IDs for a key fob to operate the taps and are charged by the ounce.

The system allows real-time data showing a person's consumption and lets staff know which beers are hits and misses.

General Manager Corbin Kazen says the system allows them to keep options fluid as they source beers from around the region and across the United States.

"Craft beer is growing as we all know and so a place like this, you can try beers that are local or we even have some from as far away as Texas. Whatever we can get in, the widest selection that we can offer, we will. So with that rotating selection, you can always try something new because you are the bartender."

Hops and Berry will soon feature a menu to accompany the craft beer selection and has an open-food policy. They are located at 125 Main St in the Renaissance Building.