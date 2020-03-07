New mural revealed at Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library

After a month of hand painting a 30 foot mural, a new scene has been revealed at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

The mural was designed to encompass things found around Burleigh County, such as wheat, a meadowlark, and the book mobile.

Library Director Christine Kujawa says addition is a representation of the outreach the library does.

“It really just changes the whole feel of the main floor. I feel it's just so colorful and really captures all the different aspects of Burleigh county which is our service area. It’s just nice to have it here,” says Kujawa.

The mural was paid for by the Bismarck Library Foundation.

Kujawa says the library is currently looking to purchase a new book mobile.