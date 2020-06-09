New location considered for Magic City Discovery Center

The Magic City Discovery Center is considering a new location due to financial hardship caused by the pandemic.

At the beginning of the month, the Magic City Discovery Center board announced that are in the midst of deciding to move forward with building plans on North Hill or to renovate other properties in Minot.

The board said they have been hit hard by the financial impact of COVID-19, but remained committed to opening the children's museum next year.

“Because these are unprecedented times, and it's a little bit turbulent right now, we just decided that our community really needs this right now, and so we thought it was important that we look at some other opportunities, and maybe that would give us the opportunity to bring this to the children sooner,” said Magic City Discovery Center Director Wendy Keller.

The board also says the design for the discovery center is 90% complete.

They will make a decision in its location by the end of the summer, and thank all their supporters who have donated to the non-profit project.

