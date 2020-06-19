New hours for Bismarck outdoor pools begin June 22

All Bismarck outdoor pools will have new hours starting Monday, June 22.

Here are the new hours:

Weekday Hours (Monday-Thursday)

• General Swim Session: 12-4 p.m.

• Evening Swim Session: 4:30-8 p.m.

• Pools are closed daily from 4-4:30 p.m.

Weekend Hours (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

• General Swim Session: 12-7 p.m.

Lap Swim at Hillside only, $1 per person.

• Monday-Friday: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The pool schedule will be the traditional two-session swim during the week, and one longer session on weekends.

Bismarck’s outdoor pools are the Elks Aquatic Center, 321 W. Broadway Ave., Hillside Aquatic Complex, 1719 E, Boulevard Ave. and Paul H. Wachter Aquatic Complex, 205 E. Reno Ave.

The daily swim fee is $3.50 per session and $5 per session with the Hillside waterslide. Infants 11 months and younger are free.