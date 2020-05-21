New grant program matching busineses’ advertising dollars

A lot of businesses have had to make changes as they work through the pandemic, whether it be following reopening guidelines or how they're delivering services.

Bismarck Downtowners Association is working with Town Square Radio to help businesses get the word out. Downtown businesses can take out an ad schedule on any of Town Square's five stations.

The business will be matched dollar for dollar through the Downtowners Association with the help of the media group.

"We just want to do anything we can to help our members out while we're all working through this weird situation," said Downtowners Chief Operating Officer Kate Herzog.

Businesses who apply will be awarded on a case by case basis with some restrictions. Ads are eligible to be matched through July. You can apply through the link attached to the right side of this story.