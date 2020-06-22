New details in investigation into death of Rolette County inmate

We're learning new details into what led the North Dakota Department of Corrections to shut down the Rolette County Jail.

The decision came down Friday, after an inmate died while in custody June 4.

In an order released Monday, the DOCR ordered the temporary closure of the Rolette County jail after the department says staff with Rolette County corrections failed to follow their own policies leading to the death of an inmate.

In the order, after an initial review, DOCR facility inspectors found the Rolette County Law Enforcement Center to be in violation of at least three state Correctional Facility standards.

According to the order, the inmate died while in custody on June 4. Recent findings show staff failed to complete a medical screening of the inmate required during admission, and did not place the inmate under observation despite showing signs of intoxication.

The order indicates that, while the correctional facility did have policies in place, failure to follow them caused the DOCR to claim the facility presents a danger to the health and safety of inmates and justifies the temporary closure.

Nathan Gustafson, who has served as county sheriff for roughly a year and a half, issued a statement Friday to Your News Leader on the actions of the DOCR. It reads, in part:

"This is a serious matter and I am taking this order to heart. There is room for improvement and I will be making every effort to make those improvements. I will be seeking Department of Corrections assistance in making the improvements. I am grateful for the support I have received so far from my staff and from other county officials."

According to the order, the temporary closure will be in effect at least until the end of the investigation or until the order is vacated.

Gustafson said the jail is closed as of Monday, with current inmates transferred to other jails within the state.

Gustafson's full statement, as well as the DOCR's order, are attached to this story.

