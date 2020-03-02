New details emerge in pursuit across US-Canada border

Law enforcement in Manitoba has released more information on a Friday-night pursuit, where a man led North Dakota deputies on a chase before ramming a border barricade and fleeing into Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba says around 10:30 p.m. Friday, North Dakota law enforcement told officers a suspect they were pursuing illegally drove through the border crossing at Dunseith.

The pursuit began earlier in the evening on Highway 3 in Pierce County, before the driver fled into Rolette County, making his way to the border.

American police told RCMP officers the driver of the truck had damaged tires after deputies attempted to stop him with a spike strip.

Investigators in Manitoba found the vehicle just over six miles from the border. They found a 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman in the vehicle and arrested them without further incident.

Both suspects remain in custody.

The Chief Deputy with the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office says the only damage to the port of entry was a stop sign barricade. He said the driver did, however, damage the highway because he to drove on the car's rims, and rocks kicked up during the pursuit damaged two sheriff’s department vehicles.