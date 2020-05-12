New beer and wine lounge in Williston

Opening a new business is always a risk, but it's even more so during a global pandemic. Lounge Thirty 3, a new wine, beer and espresso establishment opens Wednesday in Williston.

Owner Megan Wold has been working on the project since late 2019 but faced delays because she was expecting her fourth child, then came COVID-19.

She said she didn't have to make too many adjustments from the Governor's guidelines for reopening bars and restaurants because she already operates on a small scale.

"We're thinking because they know how small the space is anyways and that they know the environment that they're looking to get into, if they didn't feel comfortable, they wouldn't come out. So that's kind of our thought-process with the lounge. And of course you know we are going to sanitize between each customer and everything like that," says Wold.

The grand opening is Wednesday, May 13th morning at 11. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.