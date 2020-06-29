New angel atop Bismarck temple of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

A changing of the guard atop the Bismarck temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

This statue of an angel has been on the temple's spire since it was constructed in 1999.

That means the fiberglass figure with gold leaf paint has weathered nearly 21 years of North Dakota storms. So, the church decided it was time for a replacement.

The shiny new angel is an exact replica of the first one, holding a trumpet and a scroll.

It required the use of two cranes from Capital City Construction; one to to handle the statue and one put workers in position to make the switch.

