A 56-year-old New Town man was killed when the skid steer he was driving overturned, pinning him, according to the Mountrail County Sheriff.

The sheriff says the man was found around 7 p.m. Thursday at his farm southeast of New Town.

Investigators say it appears the man was moving rotted grain, and his skid steer loader flipped while he was moving up a small grade.

He was pinned in the cab.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.