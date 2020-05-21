New Mandan summer school feeding schedule

Mandan Public Schools will stop serving students meals on May 22 but will resume on June 1 through their summer feeding program.

The district will be serving breakfast and lunch at the same time but won't be handing out weekend meals on Fridays.

Director of Nutrition Services Becky Heinert says the MPS staff has been working nonstop to get children fed.

"It's very important especially this year. We're seeing our unemployment rate increase drastically, putting people in financial situations they've never been in. And so, by us continuing to feed these kids at least that's taking some of that responsibility off our parents," Heinert said.

The new distribution locations will be Mary Stark Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Custer Elementary School from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Roosevelt Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Mandan Middle School from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Fort Lincoln Elementary School from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

After June 30, the district might have to limit serving food to Mary Stark and Custer unless the USDA extends their waver with MPS.

