New Hope Church holds drive-thru communion

Churches are getting creative when it comes to keeping people connected while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Hope Church in Williston held a drive-thru communion event Friday, where 342 people drove through the parking lot receiving to-go communion cups, projects for children, and prayer from pastors.

Lead Pastor Mike Skor said Good Friday is a holiday that commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. Communion is one of the best ways to remember that moment.

Skor said, “Communion also just in the word is about connection, and in a time when the church feels like we’re all spread out all over, and it’s not just the church. It’s a time for us to at least see each other, maybe from a distance, and say hi, and to make a memory and mark this very faith-filled moment together.”

People parked in line said they’re glad the church held an event where they could see familiar faces.

Mary Reinholdt stated, “We haven’t seen our pastoral staff and friends for a long time in-person. Going through this line just uplifts me and gives me some hope that we’re going to be back together again.”

This weekend holds one of the biggest church celebrations of the year.

“It might be COVID-19, but it’s still Easter. God is still on the throne, and He’s still going to lead us through this,” said church member Carl Dahl.

New Hope Church has online Easter services this Saturday at 4 and 6 p.m. and this Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. You can find them on Facebook and newhopehere.com.

