Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., has been nominated as the next U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced the nomination Monday.

Brown is the current commander of the Pacific Air Forces, and oversees roughly 46,000 airmen across half the globe.

Brown would replace Gen. David L. Goldfein, who is retiring at the end of June after four years as Chief of Staff.

He will need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Photo. U.S. Air Force