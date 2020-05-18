New COVID-19 testing system eliminates paper forms

The state Health Department is implementing new COVID-19 technology at testing sites.

The new technology makes it easier to follow the individual from the initial test through contact tracing.

State health leaders said it will reduce the chance for error and completely eliminate extra data entry steps.

The data system's pilot took place at the Standing Rock testing site last week, where one out of the six stalls tested the new technology.

Sunday, a testing site in Devil's Lake switched to using the online system instead of paper.

“Just about everybody has a cell phone number or an email address. And with those two pieces we can get it out to them electronically. Literally we can notify a couple hundred people literally in a couple of minutes,” said contact tracing facilitator Vern Dosch.

The technology would allow for faster contact tracing, an essential component to slowing the spread of the COVID-19.

State health leaders said they're still working on improving the data system and are making adjustments following each testing event.

