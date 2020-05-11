New CEO takes over at Heart of America Medical Center

Erik Christenson took over as Rugby's Heart of America Medical Center CEO on April 13, and has had to find solutions to COVID-19 planning right away.

Christenson's history with the hospital dates back to 2000, and he says there's been a lot of communication with state, medical, and hospital administrative staff to safely operate.

He added that his biggest concern is the safety of the community and public that the medical center serves.

"This has multiple ebbs and flows throughout this pandemic, which makes it very difficult to deal with especially if we're looking at months and months of dealing with this. It's going to get I think harder as we move forward," said Christenson.

Heart of America has participated in sentinel state testing events, and is planning testing for those at high-risk entering for elective procedures.

