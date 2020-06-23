New Bismarck Commissioner sworn in

Mark Splonkowski was voted in as a Bismarck City Commissioner and was sworn in Tuesday night, as Shawn Oban stepped down.

Staff recognized Oban's tenure with a presentation filled with touching comments from his colleagues. He says that he's excited to spend more time with his family.

“You do miss out on some things, and I do look forward to the next couple years of being able to spend a little more time on Tuesdays, even going fishing tonight as you guys finish up,” said Oban.

Splonskowski took the oath and served out the rest of the meeting after Oban left.

