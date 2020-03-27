New BSC president preparing for early challenges

Douglas Jensen has agreed to become the new President of Bismarck State College.

Jensen was the only one of the three finalists to serve as president of another college.

When he takes office in July, he may be faced with a significant budget shortfall.

With the state's major industries struggling, state funds for higher education could be at risk.

Early in his tenure at Rock Valley College, Jensen says he oversaw a million and a half dollar budget shortfall.

He says he's preparing to address it.

"The initial part of that financial crisis is always scary. But as you move through that process, and you build towards the future, what you can see is that the institution can have a future and it can be addressed, we just have to do it together,” Jensen said.

He says he's humbled and honored to be the next president.

