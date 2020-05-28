Nevin Dahl runs for McKenzie County Commission

Nevin Dahl of Watford City is running for a chair on the McKenzie County Commission.

Dahl says he wants to reduce the county’s debt with bond issues and buildings, especially now that we’re experiencing a downturn in the energy industry. He says his experience with corporate business management gives him the experience to help do that.

Dahl added, “I’m concerned with expenditures. I don’t want to see us get into a position where we’ve got to tax the residents of McKenzie County excessively to make our payments.”

He said he’s never run for an elected position before, and his 44 years of experience with farming and 35 years of experience with the oil and gas industry would make him an ideal representative.

