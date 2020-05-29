Never Again Education Act provides resources to teach Holocaust history

President Trump signed the Never Again Education Act into law Friday.

The bill will provide information to ensure schoolchildren learn about the Holocaust.

The bill will allocate $10 million in federal funding to the Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The museum will use those funds to deliver accurate, relevant, accessible resources for teachers across the country.

The Senate passed the bill two weeks ago with support from North Dakota lawmakers.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said in a statement, "This legislation provides federal resources to ensure we never forget the horror of the Holocaust and the lessons we can learn from it."

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., who helped introduce the bill last year, also commented: "Anti-Semitism is a serious threat in the United States and, frankly, around the world. And we're obligated in my view to fight against such bigotry."

The state has set education standards, but curriculum and resources vary by school and instructor.

Educators say students begin learning about the Holocaust in late elementary school and continue that learning into high school.

"It allows them to ask authentic questions. To connect the history that occurred that developed our nation and our state to who we are today. Have our students have a strong, firm grasp on what our history is, so they can be the future leaders," said ND State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

Students at Wachter Middle School visit the Holocaust Museum every year and were supposed to be there right now.

"They just say that it's definitely very eye opening for a lot of them because you always hear about the concentration camps, you hear about the thousands of people that lost their lives, but you don't see to the extent,” said history teacher Erica Quale.

Quale says they've rescheduled the trip to the Capitol for August and hopes they can keep the tradition going.

