Neighbors, doctors and detectives describe infants last days during murder trial

The state called more than 20 witness to the stand Wednesday to testify against Jose Rivera-Rieffel.

He's accused of killing his baby girl.

The jury heard from neighbors who saw 12-week-old Sora being rushed to the ambulance and doctors who worked to revive her at the hospital.

This neighbor recounted her sight from her living room window.

"I watched them carry out a tiny little baby. She was blue and unresponsive," said Ashlie Price.

Once at the hospital, doctors and nurses rushed to a code blue.

"There was concern for that abuse head trauma, or shaken baby syndrome. There was bleeding in the brain, there were fractures to the skull. There were the retinal hemorrhages, or the eye bleeding, there was bruising to the eyes and also some swelling to her spine," said Valerie Erickson, a Sanford Hospital employee.

When police executed a search warrant of the home, evidence of abuse was found.

"I was looking for items that Sora may have struck into, or may have hit that could have caused the skull fractures and the injuries she sustained. The TV and the position it was in stuck out as maybe something she hit," said Brett Naill, BPD detective.

Naill says two holes in the wall were discovered in the hallway and bedroom.

"So, in discussing the walls, she said that it was a possibility that the injuries were caused if she was throw, swung into, or forced against the sheet rock walls they might have caused the injury,” said Naill.

But D.N.A samples from the wall were inconclusive.

States Attorney Julie Lawyer says one more witness will take the stand Thursday.

Then the defense will present its argument.

