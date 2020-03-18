Nedrose delivering student meals during school cancellation

Coronavirus concerns have closed schools, and have now led to students needing to find a new way to get lunch. Nedrose faculty members said they knew they needed to take action.

"When we heard of school closures this week, we wanted to make sure that our students were still getting fed breakfast and lunch. That was one of our first concerns," middle/high school principal Chelsea Raymond said.

"This came together really quick with the help of the administration and the gals in the kitchen. They did just a bang-up job and got it done in no time," said bus driver/paraprofessional Doug Ames.

Taking care of these students extends beyond the classroom.

"Your student gets to be almost like a family member to you. When you're working with them, you worry about them a lot more than other people, because they're your students. It's like my kids on my bus route. They're my kids," Ames said.

The meal consists of a lunch for the day, and a breakfast for the next day. It's been a total team effort with supplies pooled together from both the elementary and high schools.

"Everybody's been really willing to just step in and help out as needed, which is a really great thing to see in a time like this," Raymond said.

The school plans to provide the meals all week, and then will consider more if classes are cancelled further.