Nearly $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program to aid small businesses

The CARES Act is allocating nearly $350 billion to help small businesses stay open and pay employees.

The Paycheck Protection Program will provide relief for small businesses through federally guaranteed loans.

These loans are available for businesses with less than 500 employees and will be completely forgiven if the majority of the loan is used to cover payroll costs, and the remainder is spent on rent, mortgages, or utilities.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., says: "This assistance is about keeping small business employees on payroll and helping independent contractors, sole proprietors and entrepreneurs to get by. Doing so will ensure they can get their operations back up and running again to quickly restart our economy."

But, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has left some businesses to their own discretion in deciding if they're essential, defending his position against other states.

“They've still got personal care, hair salons, and nail salons open, but they've got a shelter in place in order. So you have to get past the labels,” says Gov. Burgum.

If your business has been hurt by the pandemic, you can find a lender and the Paycheck Protection Program application form on the U.S. Small Business Administration's website.

