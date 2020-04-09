Navigating the markets and investing in the era of COVID-19

What to do next when it comes to investments is a tough question for Americans during the coronavirus crisis.

Northwestern Mutual's David Scharpe says saving money is always beneficial, but it's important to focus on family needs.

And there's a few things to avoid.

"Now is still a good time to save money. Saving money is never a bad thing. So continue to do that, but in times like this we don't need any more stress. Looking at the stock market, looking at your 401(k)'s, it's probably not the best time to do that right now," Scharpe said.

Scharpe recommends talking to a financial professional for a market investment plan.

