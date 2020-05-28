Native American reservations could see another round of COVID-19 testing

Six COVID-19 testing events have been completed in just six weeks on North Dakota's Native American reservations.

But tribal leaders said they want to keep that momentum going and stay "ahead of the curve."

Tribal leaders said continued testing in their communities is essential as they have a large at-risk population.

They said their number of positive cases have stayed in the same range for about the past four weeks, attributing that success to strong collaborations between tribal agencies and the state.

“Those weekly calls we have with the governor is key. So if and when the tribes request testing kits, PPE on those calls, great, we're going to follow through on that,” said North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Director Scott Davis.

Davis said the next round of testing will be directed to the general public who didn't get tested the first time and tribal casino workers.

