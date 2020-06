The preliminary report for a fatal plane crash in Mandan that happened on June 13 has been released by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The report says a witness saw the pilot, 57-year-old Joel Pfliger, on the runway before the plane took off and told him "the rear seat belt was securing the rear control stick."

A short time later Pfliger took off on a steep climb before the plane descended and hit the ground causing a fire.

The crash is still under investigation.