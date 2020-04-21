National Guard honors military children with Purple Up ND

This April is the 34th Month of the Military Child, and the National Guard is taking today to honor military families worldwide with Purple Up Day.

Purple Up Day is recognized by wearing purple. Mandy Malo is the North Dakota Guard's Child and Youth Coordinator says it's a visible way to show support to military children for their strength and sacrifices.

"Many military youth are unnoticed or unrecognized for the incredible strength and resilience due to having a parent serving in the military. They experience deployments of a loved one, extra stress in the houseshold and other challenges that go away with being a part of the military family," said Malo.

Malo added that it's Purple Up Day because purple is a combined color of all branches of the military: Army green, Marine red, and Coast Guard and Air Force navy blue. She says North Dakota has more than 8,000 military youth.

