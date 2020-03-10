National Guard hazmat training in Minot

Hazmat suits made an appearance at the Minot Armed Forces Reserve Center Tuesday afternoon, but don't worry, it was a training drill.

The 81st Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team conducted routine detection and decontamination training.

The exercise allows team members to practice identifying substances they may come in contact with during a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive emergency.

Tuesday's exercise allowed new members of the team to get hands-on experience with equipment.

Lt. Col. Patrick Flanagan says the exercises are detrimental to helping the team keep their skills sharp.

"The more we exercise the better we get at our jobs. So that's one of the main things we try to do all the time is ensure our skills are up to date. They're perishable if you don't use them because working with the equipment, it constantly changes," said Flanagan.

The training continues through Thursday.

This was one of 12 exercises done throughout the year around the state.