Nathan Thibodeau is among the 14 candidates for McKenzie County Commission

Nathan Thibodeau is running for McKenzie County Commission.

Thibodeau ran in 2018 as well. He is a small business owner in Watford City, and he said he wants to focus on responsible spending during the oil industry downturn, as well as infrastructure changes.

Thibodeau has lived in McKenzie County for nine years, and he said this gives him a unique perspective.

“I’m aware of how things were in the past, because I married a McKenzie County native, but I also have an outside perspective as well on how things work in other counties and cities in other parts of the United States,” said Thibodeau.

The June election in North Dakota takes place on June 9th.