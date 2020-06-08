Nathan Boehm running for Morton County Commission

Nathan Boehm is in the race for a spot on Morton County Commission.

Boehm says he's running to serve the county he grew up in. He says he know the people and how things work which makes him a good candidate.

Boehm is fiscally conservative and believes in less government.

"I can represent those people because I've been there. I was a farmer. I do live in town right now. There's going to be some new changes in the county. I want to be a part of what those changes are and how they happen," Boehm said.

Boehm says he wants to be a part of a government system that works for the people.

