NDSU students get hands-on learning during COVID-19

The coronavirus has changed a lot of people’s plans. For college students, it’s meant adjusting from in-person classes to online learning. Many of those college students have moved home, including Cooper and Clint Coleman.

The brothers are happy to be home, where they’re getting some hands-on learning they wouldn’t get on campus.

This is Cooper and Clint Coleman’s favorite classroom.

“I’m happy to be here,” said Cooper Coleman, a sophomore at NDSU.

The twin brothers are sophomores at NDSU; Clint is majoring in ag economics, Cooper in general agriculture. But this semester, most of their learning is happening here on their farm near Baldwin. They’ve been home since the coronavirus forced all NDSU classes to go online. It is a balancing act – making time to complete their schoolwork and attend live video chats, while also helping out full time with the spring work on the farm.

“For most of my classes, just get it done by due date. Couple have to meet online and do video chats. I have to go in, find WIFI, do those classes,” said Cooper.

“I only have one class that I have to be there at the time of the class. Helps a lot. Can do my work in the mornings and at night,” said his twin brother Clint Coleman.

“It’s pretty hard to do it from the calving barn,” added Cooper.

But the lessons being learned here are things they’d never learn in a textbook.

“They got hands-on lessons today. We had a heifer that prolapsed,” says their uncle, Curt Coleman. “It takes a lot of effort. Everybody learns something new. I still learn something new when we do that. It’s hands-on veterinary work.”

Hands-on lessons that will help them when they graduate and come back to the farm to work full time.

The Colemans are in the midst of a very busy time on the farm – as many as 30 calves a day are being born, they just finished the corn harvest, and they’re getting ready to start spring planting in the next few days. The boys would generally come home on the weekends to help, but their dad and uncle say it’s a nice bonus to have their help everyday this spring.

