NDSU physical education students keep teaching online

Often, the best way to learn how to do something is to just do it. For junior physical education majors at North Dakota State University, that means once a week, they teach actual gym classes.

The program, "Let's Move in Homeschool" brings homeschooled children to the NDSU campus once a week for 10 weeks.

The NDSU students plan and teach the lessons; and even though the coronavirus has moved all NDSU courses online, the weekly gym lessons continue.

Twenty-one-year-old Baylee Gartner didn't expect to be doing college courses from her parent's kitchen table in Bismarck. But since mid-March, the NDSU junior health and physical education has studied, taken tests and prepared phy ed lessons for her students at the table. Gartner had just gotten the hang of teaching when COVID-19 forced all classes online.

"It was really fun to do it in person and then we had to move online and don't get to see our students," said Gartner.

"Our college students are learning how to teach, and they have their own classes, design the curriculum and lessons and get really a lot of hands on practice," adds Dr. Jenny Linker, associate professor and "Let's Move at Homeschool" program director.

Now, they're getting that hands-on experience in a different way. Gartner and her classmates are now planning online classes for their students.

"I have to put myself in their shoes and hope they like the activity not too boring or hard. Takes a lot of critical thinking," Gartner said.

She's recruited her brother and cousins to test out different activities. Her instructor says these challenges will make students like Gartner better teachers in the long run.

"They're learning flexibility and gaining a lot of self-efficacy skills as far as being able to take technology and run with it. Building up their repertoire without someone holding their hand," said Dr. Linker.

Important skills for any teacher, and especially for soon-to-be teachers like Gartner, who now have one more experience to add to their resume.

The students' plans are available online if you're looking for something for your kids to do while they're home. Just search "NDSU Let's Move in Homeschool" on Facebook.