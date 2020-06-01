NDR Resilience Manager John Zakian to depart Minot

John Zakian, the Resilience Program Manager for the city of Minot, will be leaving his post for a job in Texas.

Zakian’s departure was announced at Monday’s Minot City Council meeting.

In May of 2017 the city hired Zakian to oversee the use of the $74.3 million the city was awarded through Housing and Urban Development, as part of the National Disaster Resilience program.

The money for the program must be used by Sept. 2022.

Zakian will be leaving as of June 19.

A spokesperson for the city said they will be searching for a replacement.

