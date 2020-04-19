NDHSCA/Optimists all-star volleyball Game Rosters

The following athletes have been selected to play in the annual North Dakota High School Coaches Association/Optimists all-star volleyball series scheduled to take place on June 15th at Fargo Davies High School and June 16th at Century High School in Bismarck.
East all-stars
Thompson -- Macy Jordheim; Cavalier -- Charlee Krieg; Carrington -- Addison Hoornaert; Northern Cass -- Liberty Fix; Oakes -- Nicole Schmitz; Fargo Oak Grove -- Julia Bogart; Fargo Davies -- Madison Langlie, Kenzee Langlie; Fargo Shanley -- Reile Payne; Fargo North -- Karlie Goschen; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Mckenzie Newton; Valley City -- Macy Olstad
Coaches -- Rich Olson, Langdon-Edmore-Munich, and Carolyn Olson, Davies
West all-stars
Jamestown -- Kameron Selvig; Bismarck Century -- Chloe Markovic, Kaia Lill; Bismarck High -- Macy Wetsch; Bismarck Legacy -- Ashton Sagaser; Dickinson -- Peyton Selle; Des Lacs-Burlington -- Kayli Olson; Our Redeemers -- Anabelle Folden; Hettinger -- Alyssa Andress; Stanley -- Jossi Meyer; Garrison -- Kaitlyn Klein; Bowman County -- Abby Smyle
Coaches -- Jamie Zastoupil, Century, and Kara Nunziato, Our Redeemers