NDHSAA Coronavirus Statement

The NDHSAA has been communicating regularly with the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in North Dakota.

The NDHSAA is aware that this is a rapidly evolving situation and will continue to monitor events that are happening in our state. At this time, today’s State Class A Basketball Tournament and this evening’s Class B Boys Basketball Region Tournaments will continue as scheduled with full fan access.

Currently there are no recommendations from the Governor’s Office or NDDoH that alterations to tournament schedules or fan access are necessary, although it is a fluid situation and may change quickly.

Arena staffs are taking extra precautionary measures, including increased hand sanitizer stations and frequent disinfectant of high-touch areas. While we want all fans to enjoy our events, we encourage fans who are ill or at higher risk for severe illness to stay home and enjoy the events online or on the television.

Together we will remain responsive to the recommendations and requirements of the CDC and NDDoH.