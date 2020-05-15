NDDOT working to make sure those on reservations have IDs to vote

BISMARCK, N.D. - The state Department of Transportation is working to make sure those on reservations have the IDs they need to vote in the upcoming June election.
Workers will spend time on five reservations next week providing free proper state-issued cards to satisfy the state's voter ID law.
This is for residents who don't have a driver license or a tribal ID card.
The dates and times are as follows:
Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa: May 19, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.- Braves Event Center, 1210 William Hardesty Street, Belcourt
Spirit Lake Nation: May 20, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - The Blue Building, 816 3rd Ave N, Fort Totten
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe: May 21, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Courthouse, 303 2nd Ave, Fort Yates
Mandan, Hidatsa, & Arikara Nation: May 22, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. - 4 Bears Casino, 202 Frontage Rd, New Town
Sisseton/Wahpeton Oyate Nation: May 26, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. - Dakota Magic Casino, 16849 102nd St SE, Hankinson
To get an ID you must bring:
Certified Birth Certificate, Court issued name change if applies (Certified Marriage Certificate, Divorce Decree, Adoption Order)
Social Security Card
Proof of ND Resident Physical Address – documents listed below
Most current government issued property tax statement
Current mortgage, lease, rental document
Current homeowners/renters insurance policy
Current utility bill (electricity, gas, water, sewer, cable, recycle)
School/College Transcript issued within 6 months
Current financial statement (issued by financial institution, government entity, government regulated entity)
Current pay stub or statement from employer
Current vehicle insurance policy/statement
Current resident certificate or Tribal ID issued by a North Dakota Tribe with North Dakota resident address
Current formal resident statement issued by property owner/renter
Current relief Agency or Shelter Certification