NDDOT working to make sure those on reservations have IDs to vote

The state Department of Transportation is working to make sure those on reservations have the IDs they need to vote in the upcoming June election.

Workers will spend time on five reservations next week providing free proper state-issued cards to satisfy the state's voter ID law.

This is for residents who don't have a driver license or a tribal ID card.

The dates and times are as follows:

Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa: May 19, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.- Braves Event Center, 1210 William Hardesty Street, Belcourt

Spirit Lake Nation: May 20, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - The Blue Building, 816 3rd Ave N, Fort Totten

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe: May 21, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Courthouse, 303 2nd Ave, Fort Yates

Mandan, Hidatsa, & Arikara Nation: May 22, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. - 4 Bears Casino, 202 Frontage Rd, New Town

Sisseton/Wahpeton Oyate Nation: May 26, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. - Dakota Magic Casino, 16849 102nd St SE, Hankinson

To get an ID you must bring:

Certified Birth Certificate, Court issued name change if applies (Certified Marriage Certificate, Divorce Decree, Adoption Order)

Social Security Card

Proof of ND Resident Physical Address – documents listed below

Most current government issued property tax statement

Current mortgage, lease, rental document

Current homeowners/renters insurance policy

Current utility bill (electricity, gas, water, sewer, cable, recycle)

School/College Transcript issued within 6 months

Current financial statement (issued by financial institution, government entity, government regulated entity)

Current pay stub or statement from employer

Current vehicle insurance policy/statement

Current resident certificate or Tribal ID issued by a North Dakota Tribe with North Dakota resident address

Current formal resident statement issued by property owner/renter

Current relief Agency or Shelter Certification