In response to the North Dakota's declared emergency for COVID-19, the North Dakota Department of Transportation is launching a statewide educational campaign on state highways to inform the public and encourage North Dakotans to be more diligent about containing the spread of the virus.

Beginning this week, 45 electronic highway signs have displayed the following public safety messages:

COVID-19

#NDSMART

HEALTH.ND.GOV

COVID-19

FACTS NOT FEAR

HEALTH.ND.GOV