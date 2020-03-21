NDDOT shifts services to operate virtually and online

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak and Gov. Doug Burgum’s emergency declaration, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is adjusting services to provide online or mail-in services only and working remotely to continue business operations.

Public access will be restricted at all Driver License and Motor Vehicle facilities, effective Monday, March 23 until further notice. Employees will be working off site, connected virtually to NDDOT operations as business will proceed in a variety of ways through online services and processing mailed-in paperwork in order to continue providing customer service on a daily basis.

The Governor’s Emergency Declaration has waived expiration dates for driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations from March 1, 2020 until declared disaster has ended. NDDOT is working with law enforcement agencies in recognizing the waiver period. The Federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has reported that they will allow travelers to board a plane with an expired driver’s license.

Driver License Services

Many driver license services will be provided online, but appointments and other in-person services will not be available for Class D driver’s license renewals, REAL ID and tests for driver permits or licenses. Driver license suspension services will remain available through telephone or online.

Commercial Driver License (CDL) renewals, permits, knowledge tests, road tests and new licenses will be available and scheduled by appointment only starting March 30 as NDDOT develops a process for scheduling. CDL drivers are essential to the state’s economy as they work to provide COVID-19 supplies and move business and agricultural commodities throughout the nation.

Motor Vehicle Services

Motor vehicle services such as license plates and titling can be done by mailing in paperwork. Vehicle renewals can be done online, at a self-service kiosk or by mail. The NDDOT is waiving Motor Vehicle kiosk fees for renewing your vehicle until the emergency declaration has ended. Kiosks are located at:

Bismarck: Kirkwood Mall and Stamart Travel Center - off I-94 at exit 161

Fargo: Stamart Travel Center - off I-29 at exit 66 West

Grand Forks: Stamart Travel Center - off I-29 / Highway 2 at exit 141

Dickinson: Cash Wise Store - 1761 3rd Ave W

Minot: Cash Wise Store - 3208 16th St SW

Williston: Cash Wise Store - 300 11th St W



The NDDOT is open online and there are many services that can be completed electronically, and your driver license or motor vehicle registration will be mailed to you. NDDOT services at www.dot.nd.gov are listed below.

Driver License Online services:

Renew a driver’s license for operating a standard vehicle or motorcycle online, if over 21 and under the age of 65 and you don’t want a REAL ID

Change your address on your driver’s license

Replace a lost, stolen or damaged ND license

Replace a vertical driver license after you are 21 to a horizontal driver license

Request an Administrative Hearing

Donor Registry

Online Driving Record

Driver License Status Check

Driver License Date of Birth Check

CDL Medical Certificate Status Check

Pay Reinstatement Fee

Motor Vehicle Online services:

Renew Motor Vehicle Registration

Non-Resident Temporary Registration

Address Change System

Email Maintenance System

Mobility-Impaired Placard Online Renewal

Personalized/Special Request Plate Search

Fee and Credit Calculator

Title Status Check

North Dakota Resident 30 Temporary Registration

IRP: fleet and vehicle renewal, added vehicle, weight increase, duplicate plate, duplicate cab card, duplicate decal

IFTA: quarterly tax return, account renewal, duplicate decals, duplicate license

For more information about NDDOT services, please visit our website at www.dot.nd.gov or call the toll-free number at 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).