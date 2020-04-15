NDDOT opens I-29 northbound and southbound lanes

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has opened I-29 northbound and southbound from Manvel to the Grafton as water recedes from the roadway.

Motorists are still encouraged to use caution.

There is water on the southbound lanes of I-29 approximately 22 miles north of Grand Forks. The roadway is reduced to one lane.

The following roadways are closed due to flooding:

• I-29 southbound access to the Alexander Henry rest area, seven miles south of Dayton.

• ND 5, from I-29 to the Red River near Joilette (Exit 203).

• I-29 Exit 164 (southbound on-ramp), 20 miles north of Grand Forks.

• I-29 Exit 164 (northbound off-ramp), 20 miles north of Grand Forks.

• ND 54, from I-29 to the Red River near Oslo, MN.

• Sorlie Bridge in Grand Forks.

The following state highways remain open but are affected by flood waters:

• ND 36, two miles east of Robinson, water on the road. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution.

• ND 34, three miles east of ND 30, south of Gackle, water on the road. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution.

• US 83, nine miles south of Strasburg, water encroaching on road. Traffic control in place with reduced speeds.

• ND 14, twelve miles north of Wing, water encroaching on road. Traffic control in place with reduced speeds.

• ND 46, five miles west of Gackle, water on roadway, traffic will stop and take turns, reduce speeds and use caution when traveling through water.

• ND 46, approximately 1.5 miles west of Gackle, water on roadway, traffic is allowed. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution.

MnDOT has closed the following roadways in Minnesota which may impact North Dakota drivers.

• MN 317, which is across the river from ND 17 east of Grafton, local traffic only is allowed on ND17 between I-29 and the river.

• MN 220, which is the north/south roadway adjacent to the Red River which goes from Oslo, MN (ND 54) to Robin (ND 66 at Drayton)