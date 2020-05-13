NDDOT Smart Restart

The Department of Transportation's smart restart plan is beginning this week as it starts to phase services back in.

The DOT has reopened, but you'll need an appointment. It's trying to protect staff while serving North Dakotans.

About a thousand permit tests were delayed by the shutdown. Staff have rescheduled and are averaging 150 a day statewide.

"The permits and the class D road tests are very important so we want to get the people who have been waiting for those, so we've really been working hard to get our backlog taken care of, and then we'll get into the renewals and Real ID's after that," said Brad Schafer, driver's license director.

Testers like Tom Jorgenson started hitting the roads again on Monday to test people for permits and licenses.

"It's absolutely time for it. We've been doing CDL's and written tests, but it's been slow. We've got to get back to giving these kids these licenses," said Jorgenson.

For those needing to go inside, appointments are scheduled ahead of time, and people must pass this temperature station. Staff want to remind people that many expiration dates and deadlines are still being pushed back.

"Important thing to note is that licenses and motor vehicle tabs that have expired after March 1, those have been waived by the governor's emergency order until the pandemic is over," said Schafer.

The Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, posted on their website that Real ID enforcement won't begin until October of 2021. A delay of a year.

The DOT recommends people contact them through their website at dot.nd.gov because phone lines are busy.

