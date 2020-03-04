NDDOH asks some returning international travelers to self-monitor for COVID-19

The North Dakota Department of Health is asking travelers returning from countries with CDC level 3 or 2 travel warnings to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

The NDDOH recommends the following:

-People returning from countries with level 3 travel warnings, including China, Iran, Italy and South Korea, are being asked to practice social distancing. This includes not going to work or attending school and avoiding public places. They should also self-monitor for fever and symptoms of COVID-19.

-People returning from countries with level 2 alerts (Japan) it is recommended they monitor for fever, symptoms and limit interactions with others as much as possible for 14 days and avoid public gathering places as much as possible. These individuals do not need to stay home from work or school.

The department asks travelers coming from any country with possible virus risks to self-register on the NDDoH website www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and click on the “Traveled Internationally in the past 14 days?” button to receive information on how to monitor their own health. People returning from other international locations are welcome to register as well.

For more information, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

