ND unemployment claims climb

A unique combination of the sudden drop in oil prices and employers shutting doors to prevent the spread of COVID-19 means many people in the oil and gas industry are being laid off.

Williston Job service employees say there have been an influx of people filing for unemployment at their location. Last week, statewide claims were up 54% from the same week in the previous year, with the increase being attributed to lower oil prices. Job Service says this week more people are filing COVID-19 related unemployment claims, as they have been temporarily laid off.

Paula Hickel Williston Job Service Workforce Center Manager: “I think we’re going to continue seeing that struggle grow and spread and affect more people. We did see some of the folks coming in today that were more on the production side than drilling, which is kind of taking that leap into that sector that was not where the layoffs were originally occurring. So, it starts to have that ripple effect.”

Hickel says energy industry employers are temporarily laying off employees to give them time to handle the complex situation.

She added that it’s likely that Job Service will close its doors to the public, but they don’t know exactly when. If that occurs, they will continue helping people over the phone, and all services can be found online.