ND state lab tests 4 people for coronavirus; tests are negative

The North Dakota Department of Health says it tested four people for coronavirus over the weekend and all tests came back negative.

State lab director Christie Massen says each of those persons talked with their health care providers to evaluate symptoms and travel history.

Symptoms of COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.

Regularly updated information on COVID-19, including the number of people tested, can be found at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus

